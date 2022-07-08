India's Bharat Petroleum refuels more than 100 SL Airlines flights amid fuel crisis 

India's state-run oil and gas explorer and producer Bharat Petroleum has refuelled more than 100 aircraft of Sri Lankan airlines, which had a long haul at Indian airports. It comes at a time when the southern island country is facing its worst-ever economic crisis, which has resulted in a shortage of foreign currency, aviation fuel, food, fertilizers, etc.

In an update released on social media, Bharat Petroleum revealed that more than 100 Sri Lankan airlines flights were refuelled so far at airports in India's southern cities of Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Kochi.

"These refuelling has been done over the last fortnight by mobilising the assets and manpower for the on-time service, at very short notice. We have been associated with @flysrilankan for over a decade, as their refuelling partners." added the tweet.

Responding to the same, Sri Lankan Airlines tweeted, thanking the Indian state-run oil company and added that they truly value the partnership.

Since the crippling economic crisis began in Sri Lanka in March 2022, the Government of India has been at the forefront of helping Sri Lanka by providing financial aid, fuel, and crucial support at international fora.

As the most proximate Indian state to Sri Lanka and one that shares linguistic and cultural ties with the Tamils in Lanka, the Tamil Nadu government has also been sending, via the Indian High Commission in Colombo, ship-loads of food, medicines and milk powder, providing temporary succour to the people of the island nation.

Over the last couple of months, more than 100 Lankan nationals have fled the crippling economic country and taken refuge on Indian shores. A group of eight Lankan Tamils, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, was among those that arrived at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, during the wee hours of Tuesday.

As a standard procedure, the foreign nationals are first questioned by authorities and then moved to a camp meant for accommodating Lankan nationals who reach India illegally.

Many Lankans have also purchased bicycles for their daily commute, as automotive fuels for their vehicles are hard to get and the long wait for fuel could be several days long.