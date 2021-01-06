China escalated LAC issue using ‘unorthodox weapons: Defence Ministry

The "unilateral and provocative" actions by the Chinese military to change the status quo by force in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were responded to in a "firm" and "non-escalatory way", the Defence Ministry has said in an annual report.

The report said Indian troops are well entrenched to counter any "misadventure" by Chinese forces and that the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, adding talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that marked one of the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades, the defence ministry said the Chinese side also suffered "significant casualties".

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes.

"Unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), were responded to in a firm and non-escalatory way, ensuring the sanctity of our claims in Eastern Ladakh," it said.

"Indian Army has maintained all protocols and agreements between the two countries while the PLA escalated the situation by utilisation of unorthodox weapons and amassing a large number of troops," it added.

India and China are locked in an eight-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The defence ministry said the Indian Army, with assistance from IAF, mobilised troops including accretionary forces in a very short duration including heavy equipment like guns, tanks as also ammunition, rations and clothing.

On the June 15 incident, the report said, "In a major skirmish in Galwan, 20 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives while preventing PLA troops from entering into our territory. The Chinese also suffered significant casualties."

It said on August 28 and 29, Indian troops in a precautionary deployment, pre-empted Chinese "expansionist designs" and occupied heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso. The report said Indian troops, braving inclement weather, continue to be deployed on these heights.

"Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced strength have been completed and troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventure by Chinese forces. While the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner," it said.

The report said the Indian Army has resolutely countered adversaries on the Line of Control (LC) and the LAC. The force carried out relentless counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations.