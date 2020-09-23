China carried out multiple attacks against Indian satellites: US report

According to the US-based China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), China carried out several cyber-attacks between 2007 to 2018, including computer attacks against Indian satellite communication in 2017.

However, ISRO has maintained that none of the systems have been comprised while acknowledging the cyber attacks.

The report said China has several counter-space technologies to threaten space systems from geosynchronous orbit (GEO). India had earlier demonstrated anti-satellite missile technology capabilities in 2019 which allows the country to "kill" rogue or enemy satellites.

The report further said that China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) continues to develop technologies to "blind and deafen the enemy".

The report asserted that China has the capability to conduct cyberattacks at ground stations with the intention to corrupt or hijack systems to control satellites including spacecrafts.

The report comes at a time when India and China have been engaged in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

In fact, newswire ANI had earlier quoted defence sources saying that Indian security officials want four to six "dedicated satellites" to keep a close eye on Chinese activities along the LAC.

The Indian security officials reportedly want "high-resolution sensors and cameras", ANI reported.

