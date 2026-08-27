/Chhattisgarh-based agriculture university faces another paper leak allegation; police probe sought

Chhattisgarh's Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) in Raipur has sought a police probe into the alleged leak of another BSc Agriculture question paper, officials confirmed. Previously, two BSc Agriculture subjects' exams were cancelled after their question papers were reportedly leaked. In the latest development, the question paper for the APB-5121 (Fundamentals of Genetics) exam, conducted across 28 agricultural colleges in the state on August 19, was allegedly leaked.

The complaint states that the issue surfaced after a national Hindi-language newspaper published a report on Wednesday. It adds that a reporter from the publication sent the university's Information and Public Relations Officer a PDF file, containing questions and answers on the subject, via WhatsApp. To examine the matter, the university formed a five-member committee.

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Paper leak case under police investigation

During its preliminary inquiry, the university inquiry committee inspected envelopes containing question papers that had been sent to an agricultural college and later returned. The examination reportedly revealed signs of tampering in several envelopes, including the one holding the Fundamentals of Genetics question paper, resembling irregularities reportedly found in an earlier paper leak case under police investigation, the university said on Wednesday.



The university has handed over copies of the newspaper report, the PDF allegedly containing leaked questions and answers, the original question paper, and the inquiry committee's findings to Telibandha police. Officials confirmed a complaint has been filed and an investigation is underway.

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