Chennai ammonia leakage: Dozens in hospital following industrial accident in Indian state

Panic struck thousands of residents in a Chennai neighbourhood late Tuesday (Dec 26) after an ammonia gas leakage was detected from an underwater pipeline.

The residents rushed out on the streets and complained of difficulty in breathing, eyes getting cold and burning of face in the Ennore area of Periyakuppam.

The Hindu reported that several residents were taken to hospital, while teams from police and fire services were deployed on the site. The leak was immediately detected and stopped by the authorities. #WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. This was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now: Officials pic.twitter.com/bhCE0vjWSF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023 × “Around 3000-4000 people were on the roads last night. We reassured them and told them it was ammonia and the leak was contained after which the panic-like situation was diffused,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Vijayakumar, was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

He also added that 14 people were taken to the hospital while some media reports said at least 30 people were receiving medical attention.

Residents said they could not pass via the beach road last night where the pipeline is located as the leakage was so overwhelming.

Watch: Indian Coast Guard battles oil spill in Chennai × “Many of us had severe burning in the face and nose and were unable to breathe. I couldn’t stand with five masks. We moved to sleeping in temples and even the roads since we could not sleep inside our houses. Fish have died in the water and are floating near the leak spot in the water,” a resident of the area was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

How did the authorities respond?

Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu of Tamil Nadu state said that she received the first report of leakage at 12:45 am IST (Dec 27).

The leakage occurred in a pipeline carrying ammonia to an industrial unit and took place during the pre-cooling operation of the pipeline.

Officials are believed to have reached the incident site at 2:15 am and performed an inspection. According to their observation, the affected unit experienced a pressure drop in the pipeline at around 11:45 pm, after which a pungent odour enveloped the entire area.

The unit responded by immediately shutting down the pipeline and diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare.

This operation was completed within 20 minutes.

Fish community angered

The incident has attracted sharp criticism from the fishing community, which has reiterated its demand to declare Ennore an area affected by industrial accidents. #WATCH | Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu: People hold protest after Ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore.



According to DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar, there are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are… pic.twitter.com/APYymkgY6X — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023 × They also urged the authorities to take action against the companies responsible for the leakage, along with demanding compensation for themselves.