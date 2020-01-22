Work on Chandrayaan 3 moving along rapidly: Sivan

The work of Chandrayaan-3 has started and is in full force according to K Sivan, the founder of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Its configuration will be similar to that of the Chandrayaan-2 and will land on the exact same location where the Vikram-lander had crashed for the previous mission.

Greenlight has been given to the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission by the central government.

The land acquisition for a second spaceport has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Sivan also said that although there is a possibility to send a manned mission but it will not happen ''immediately''.

For this mission, four astronauts have been shortlisted and training to them will be provided to them in Russia at the end of January.

The astronauts will go to space in an Indian module this time.

''This mission will provide us opportunities to build a framework for both long term national and international cooperation and collaborations,'' he added.

The key focus of this mission is to send astronauts into space for a minimum period of seven days till 2022 in spacecraft.

India will become the 4th country after Russia, US and China to to send humans in space after the completion of this mission.