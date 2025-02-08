Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections Results 2025 Constituency Wise: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Punardeep Singh Sawhney is runnning in the Chandni Chowk constituency against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate Satish Jain. The 14 out of 16 rounds of vote counting showed Sawhney leading with 15,167.

Sawhney was seen at 35,725 votes in the 14th round while Jain had 20,556 votes.

Counting of the votes in the capital city is underway for 70 constituencies on February 8 showing BJP winning in majority of the seats.

Results awaited