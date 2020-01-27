Centre to give political, economic benefits to Bodos by signing a tripartite agreement today

The government of India is all set to sign an agreement with all factions of banned insurgent organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on Monday.

The accord will give political and economic benefits to the Bodos.

Also read: Centre extends ban on Assam's Bodo insurgent group NDFB for 5 more years

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to do a press briefing in this regard, where Home Minister Amit Shah along with representatives of the NDFB and the Assam government will sign the accord.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will be present for the signing.

Also read: Assam government to initiate bill protecting land rights of indigenous groups

It is expected that the central government will provide a massive political as well and economic package for the community.

The government has also made it clear that the Centre would not make the state Bodoland territorial district into a Union Territory.

Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of Bru refugees had on January 16 signed an agreement to end the long-pending crisis of Bru refugees and for their settlement in Tripura in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the issues of Northeast are getting solved. This is one such step. Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura. Rs 600 crores rupees package has been given for this," Amit Shah had said after signing the agreement.

Also read: Bru refugee agreement: How does the deal solve over two-decade-old crisis?

Centre also said that Bru refugees, who will be settled in Tripura, will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with Rs four lakh Fixed Deposit, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for two years and free ration will be given to Bru Refugees.