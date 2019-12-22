Assam government to initiate bill protecting land rights of indigenous groups

Assamese minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the State Cabinet will introduce a new bill securing the land rights of the indigenous people.



"The state Cabinet has decided to bring a new Bill in the next Assembly session securing the land rights of the indigenous people. Under this Bill, indigenous people can sell their land only to indigenous people," Sarma said on Saturday.

"All Indian states were originally reorganised on the basis of language. Subsequently, due to migration, the number of people speaking the language of a state may vary. However, it is important to keep the language on the basis of which the state was created", the Assamese Finance Minister said.



According to sources, the Assam Cabinet has sent a proposal to the Centre requesting to make Assam the state language.

(With inputs from ANI)