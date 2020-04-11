Centre is considering extension of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, say ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. However, an official announcement has not been made on this issue.

Kejriwal also did not specify how long the extension would be for.

PM Modi earlier in the day held a video conference call with several state ministers. After the meeting, Kejriwal took to Twitter, and said: "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated PM Modi had said the extension was inevitable, and that the guidelines for its implementation for the next 15 days will be issued in a couple of days.

On the other hand, government sources told news agency ANI that the Centre was indeed considering the request.

India's 21-day lockdown is slated to end on Tuesday but several states have urged PM Modi to extend it further, even as concerns have risen that the shutdown has put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.

India's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 7,447 on Saturday, with 239 deaths.