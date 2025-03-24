The Central Government has notified a 24 per cent increase in the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs), effective from April 1, raising their monthly salary from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh.

The notification, issued by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased daily allowances of the sitting MPs from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month and the pension and additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years of ex-MPs.

The pension for former MPs has been raised from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 31,000, while the additional pension for each year of service beyond five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500.

This revision has been made under the powers granted by the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, and is linked to the Cost Inflation Index as specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the state government has approved a 100 per cent salary hike for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs, sparking widespread debate. The approval was granted for two amendment bills--the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Sources indicate that these bills are likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Justifying the hike, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara cited rising expenditures and the need for lawmakers to sustain themselves.

"The justification is that their expenditure is also going up along with other people. A common man is also suffering, and MLAs are also suffering. So, recommendations have come from MLAs and others, and that is why the Chief Minister has taken the decision. Everybody has to survive and CM will manage to give this money from some account...," Parameshwara said.

