Central vista project: Supreme Court gives go-ahead to redevelopment plan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Central Government's plan for construction of the Central Vista project and the government's proposal to construct a new Parliament in Lutyen's Delhi.

"We hold that there are no infirmities in clearances given, change in land use," a three-judge bench of the court said in a majority verdict.

SC directed project proponent of Central Vista project to install smog tower and use anti-smog guns at all construction sites.

Earlier on December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building under the Central Vista project, which is expected to be completed by 2022.



The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, which is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project against which various pleas have been filed.

The apex court had earlier said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project will be "at their own risk".

(With inputs from agencies)