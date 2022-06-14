Central, northwest India to ditch heatwave, set a date with pre-monsoon showers from Wednesday  

The tormenting heatwave continues to a take a toll in central and northwest India as several parts of the region are still witnessing high temperatures on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. From Wednesday, several areas of the region may start experiencing small spells of pre-monsoon showers. This will surely be a huge respite for several residents of the region. The pre-monsoon activity will intensify in northwest and central India from Wednesday as the southwest monsoon has been advancing to other parts of the country, said senior officials of the Met department.

Also Read: Severe heatwave: Indian capital witnesses 25 days with max temp over 42 degrees Celsius this year

“Heatwave conditions have largely abated in the country because of increased rainfall activity and monsoon coverage. Some parts of northwest India will, however, record high temperatures on Tuesday as well,” said a senior IMD official. In the next three to four days, there will be a drop of two to three degrees Celsius in temperatures in northwest and central India, the official added.

Watch: Delhi: 6 spells of a heat wave this summer with temperatures hitting 49° Celsius in May

Several places like Chandigarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Ganganagar, Patiala, Hisar, Churu and Pilani witnessed temperatures over 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per IMD’s data. In this year, the Indian capital, New Delhi, has experienced 25 days with maximum temperatures over 42 degrees Celsius.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)