Severe heatwave: Indian capital witnesses 25 days with max temp over 42 degrees Celsius this year

For around 25 days in this summer season, India’s national capital, New Delhi, has witnessed a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this is the highest number of days where such temperatures have been recorded after 2012. Along with New Delhi, several places in the north are reeling under a severe heatwave.

In 2010, New Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 35 days, which is the maximum in the 1951-2022 period. It also saw 30 such days in 2012, as per records.

Last year, six such days were witnessed and three in 2020, the data showed. In 1997, only two such days were recorded. In 2018, 19 such days were witnessed in New Delhi while the figure was 16 in 2019, 15 each in 2017 and 2016, 18 in 2015, 15 in 2014 and 17 in 2013. In 1953, 1954 and 1971, no such day was witnessed in New Delhi, the data showed.

This year, summer arrived early in India. In March and April, brutal heatwaves tormented different parts of the country.

