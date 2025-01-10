One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara), bringing with it the promise of longer days and more warmth. It is celebrated with excitement and joy throughout India. This year the enthusiastic festival falls on January 14 as per Drik Panchang (a Hindu calendar).

Key dates and timings for rituals



The festival holds a deep spiritual essence to it; the rituals are to be performed during highly auspicious periods known as Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal.

Punya kaal muhurta : 09:03 AM to 06:04 PM (Duration: 9 hours)

Maha punya kaal muhurta : 09:03 AM to 10:57 AM (Duration: 1 hour, 54 minutes)

Makara sankranti moment: 09:03 AM, January 14, 2025

During this time, devotees engage in ceremonial bathing, particularly at sacred rivers, for blessings and purification.

Why is this festival celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is the day that brings the sun into the Capricorn sign (Makara) as it denotes this transition. This transition is called an auspicious one as it marks the daylight's northward travel called Uttarayan, bringing good energy and growth in its wake. It is the time to pray to Sun God Surya and thank Him for the harvest of the crop that is endowed during winter. It's going to welcome an all-new beginning, focusing on charity, kindness, and devotion.

Sweets and rituals: The tradition of Til (Sesame)



Another common tradition during Makar Sankranti is the consumption of til (sesame seeds), often made into sweets with jaggery (a type of sugar). This sweet dish is symbolic of prosperity and good health for the year ahead. In some regions, the festival is also known as Til Sankranti, named after the sesame-based sweets.

Traditional celebrations across India



Across the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with joy and happiness. The festival is often linked to harvest celebrations and the reverence for the Sun.

In Gujarat, the festival is famous for the Kite Festival, where people gather in large numbers to fly colourful kites, making the skies vibrant with activity.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated as Pongal, a four-day harvest festival where people offer prayers to the Sun God.

In Kerala, devotees celebrate Makaravilakku, a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple to seek blessings from Lord Ayyappan.

In Punjab, the day before Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri, marking the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season.



(With inputs from agencies)