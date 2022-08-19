CBI raids Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence

Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's house was raided by CBI agents on Friday. Sisodia tweeted that he would fully cooperate with them and said, “It is unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become No 1.”

Chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted and extending support to his deputy, he said, "Nothing will come out of this raid and many such happened in past."

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the CBI conducted 21 raids in Delhi and surrounding areas on Friday, including one at Sisodia and an IAS officer's home.

हम सीबीआई का स्वागत करते हैं. जाँच में पूरा सहयोग देंगे ताकि सच जल्द सामने आ सके. अभी तक मुझ पर कई केस किए लेकिन कुछ नहीं निकला. इसमें भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा. देश में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए मेरा काम रोका नहीं जा सकता. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022 ×

The raids are related to the excise policy that put Sisodia on the investigative agency's radar. "I am an extremely honest person making the future of lakhs of children," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the allegations against him and health minister Satyendar Jain are false.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022 ×

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped," he added. "The day New York Times published Manish Sisodia's photo on the front page praising Delhi's education model, the government sends CBI to his residence," Kejriwal tweeted.

In July, Delhi L-G VK Saxena suggested that the CBI look into the city's revised excise policy. Sisodia caught attention because in addition to his position in education, he also oversees excise. It has been alleged that AAP officials received payments in return for providing "undue financial favours" to licensees of alcoholic beverages.

