CAA: Death toll rises to seven as Maujpur witnesses heavy security

More than 100 people have been reportedly injured in the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
A drastic increase of stone-pelting incidents reported in the Maujpur area of the national capital resulted in the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain order and reduce the number of violent clashes.
Stringent security measures precede fierce clashes in the area that resulted in 7 deaths on Monday. Police officers and Rapid Action Force personnel arrived at the scene following multiple incidents of stone-pelting in Brahampuri and Maujpur area.
Law enforcement officials conducted a flag march in these areas after clashes broke out.
The events have received bipartisan condemnation on social media, as Lt. Governor Baijal tweeted, “Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhito ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint.”
Leader of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned... I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation,"
Rattan Lal, a Police Head Constable was among the 7 who had lost their lives in the clashes. More than 100 people have been reportedly injured in the clashes between groups that favour and groups that oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act in North-East Delhi.
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Monday with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials to review the law and order situation in Delhi. All government and private schools in northeast Delhi are reportedly closed on Tuesday, as per tweets from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.