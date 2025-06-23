The vote counting for by-elections held in five assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab has begun today. The bypolls were held on June 19 (Thursday) for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Nilambur constituency of Kerala, West Bengal's Kaliganj and Punjab's Ludhiana West, where voting remained mostly peaceful. It was held due to the death of sitting legislators in one constituency each in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Punjab, and the resignation of two MLAs in Gujarat and Kerala.

Congress secured victory in Kerala's Nilambur

According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won from the Nilambur constituency of Kerala by securing 77737 total votes. He leads CPI(M) leader and former MLA M Swaraj by more than 11077 votes. The lead was largely attributed to strong polling in the Moothedam panchayat region.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana West Seat

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has won from the Ludhiana West Assembly seat with a total of 35179 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP leader Jiwan Gupta has lost by a margin of 10637 votes.

Gujarat By Election Results: BJP wins in Kadi, AAP in Visavadar

BJP leader Rajendra Chavda has won from the Kadi Assembly constituency by securing 99742 votes. He defeated Rameshbhai Chavada by a margin of 39452 votes. Whereas, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia has defeated BJP leader Kirit Patel by a margin of 17554 votes in Visavadar.

TMC's Alifa Ahmed wins from West Bengal's Kaliganj seat