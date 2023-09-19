Building on G20 Summit success, plans underway for India-Africa summit

Fresh off the heels of a successful G20 Summit, India is working with Africa side to hold the mega India-Africa Summit. Expected to be held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in December this year, the summit aims to further firm up ties between the two sides and build on the gains made at the G20 Summit with inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the mega economic grouping.

At the G20 Summit's opening session in New Delhi on September 9th, Comoros President Azali Assoumani was invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to occupy a seat at the high table. Under India's G20 presidency, the largest number of African countries to date were in attendance, including invited countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Comoros (as the AU chair), and member country like South Africa. The December summit will be the 4th such India-Africa Summit, the third one took place in Delhi in 2015 with earlier summits took place in 2011 and 2008.

New Delhi has been increasing its engagement with the continent. India's support to Africa is exemplified by the extension of concessional loans exceeding USD 12.37 billion. This financial assistance has enabled the successful completion of 197 projects, with an additional number of 65 projects currently underway. Eighty-one projects are in the pre-execution stage. These projects encompass diverse sectors, including drinking water schemes, irrigation, rural solar electrification, power plants, transmission lines, cement production, sugar mills, textile factories, technology parks, and railway infrastructure.

In the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, India's commitment to global health became evident as it supplied 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to 42 African countries from January 2021 to March 2023. This monumental effort not only saved lives but also strengthened India's position as a dependable ally in times of crisis.

Furthermore, India's dedication to education in Africa is evident through the granting of 42,000 scholarships since the 2015 India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS)-III. In Fact, the first foreign campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Uganda and of IIT Mumbai were established in Tanzania this year.

On the economic front, bilateral trade between India and Africa surged to US$ 98 billion in 2022-23, marking significant growth from the previous year's US$ 89.6 billion. In recent times, high-level visits between India and Africa have been instrumental in strengthening diplomatic ties. Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's visits to South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, and Uganda reflect India's commitment to engage in meaningful dialogues and expand cooperation with African nations.

Prime Minister Modi's Kampala principles, outlined in 2018, serve as a guiding framework for India's engagement with the continent. New Delhi has consistently emphasised its role as an important development partner, working in alignment with the needs and priorities of African countries. It also backs Africa for a reformed United Nations Security Council.

