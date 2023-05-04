Building Leaders of Tomorrow with AIESEC in IIT Delhi

With a passion to unlock the leadership potential of India’s youth, AIESEC in IIT Delhi launched its flagship event ‘YOUTH SPEAK FORUM’ at IIT Delhi on April 30th, 2023. Youth Speak Forum is an initiative by AIESEC, a global non-profit youth-run organization that aims to empower young people to become responsible leaders and provides youth with international internship/work opportunities. AIESEC in IIT Delhi provides international opportunities spanning 108+ countries.

YSF brings together young people from different backgrounds to share their ideas and perspectives on pressing global issues that affect them and their communities. 'Change begins with YOUTH' The main goal was to conduct energizing discussions about the Power of Sustainable Innovation & Consumption and how young people can contribute to the solution.

The heads of the event, Anjali Joshi (Vice President of Finances and Outgoing Corporate Exchanges) & Shreya Gupta (Vice President of Business Development & External Relations) along with the Organizing Core Committee headed by Arhan Sayyed, invited keynote speakers on the stage to empower the crowd with their words.

The line-up includes 5 distinguished personalities like Shiv Khera, Sandeep Jain, Diksha Arora and Sanchit Kalra, with 3 workshops on AIESEC’s international opportunities, and Prof. V.K Vijay, IIT Delhi heading Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), Ministry of Education, GoI.

Attendees got a chance to interact with keynote speakers, understand their views on world issues through panel discussion space & got a chance to network to learn and build a better community around themselves.

The forum was closed by Mohit Nagpal, President of AIESEC in IIT Delhi, who discussed the crucial role gatherings like Youth Speak Forum have in creating tomorrow's leaders. "The event of Youth Speak Forum is just a beginning," he said, "and AIESEC in IIT Delhi hopes to continue building impact on the community with the help of young leaders."

