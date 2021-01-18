Budget session of Parliament: Key dates, Covid-19 protocol & more

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with all COVID-related protocols including the shift system will be followed.

Also Read: Government needs credible sources for additional revenue to boost economy

The Budget session will on January 29. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The session will conclude on April 8. Both Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

The Budget will be presented by the government on February 1. The Economic Survey would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President's address, according to reports.

India's lower House the Lok Sabha and upper House the Rajya Sabha will operate in shifts with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening between 4 pm and 9 pm, according to COVID-19 protocol. The Lok Sabha will sit for five hours during the Budget session.

Also Read: Union Budget 2021- Government mulls COVID cess to boost revenue

Question Hour will take place during the Budget session.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat, private members' business which usually takes place on Friday afternoons will also take place. The House members will be allowed to introduce their own bills which will be debated by the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said earlier that the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

Parliament members will need to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing norms with everyone likely to undergo RT-PCR tests for coronavirus.

The Parliament officials will also undertake sanitisation of cars and other vehicles entering Parliament including various files.