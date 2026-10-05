/Budgam police recover bag meant for slain LeT commander Hashim Moosa

Budgam Police have recovered a bag containing medicines and eatables from the vicinity of Palmaidan in Doodhpathri, where Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Hashim Moosa was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on September 29, 2026.

According to police, the recovered items are suspected to have been meant for the use of the slain terrorist. The recovery has emerged as part of the ongoing investigation into Moosa’s presence in the area and the possible logistical support network that may have assisted him.

Police are examining the origin of the consignment and the circumstances under which the bag was left at the location. Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of overground workers, co-conspirators and other associates in providing logistical support.

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Officials said further investigation is underway to identify and establish the role of individuals who may have been connected with the suspected support network.

The encounter on September 29 followed coordinated action by security forces based on intelligence inputs. The subsequent recovery of the bag is being investigated as part of FIR No. 181/2026 registered at Police Station Khansahib under relevant provisions of law.

The investigation is aimed at establishing the wider support network and determining the role of those allegedly involved in providing assistance to the slain terrorist.