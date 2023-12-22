BSNL suffers data breach, hacker posted some data on dark web: Report

India's state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has reportedly suffered a data breach that puts at risk thousands of users.

As per reports, a "threat actor" on the dark web has claimed to have "critical information" pertaining to the telecom company's fibre and landline users.

What data was leaked?

As per an ET report, the threat actor posting under the alias "Perell" has shared a "sample dataset" on the dark web, which includes sensitive details of BSNL fibre and landline users.

The hacker is said to possess sensitive information, including email addresses, billing details, contact numbers, and other sensitive data. Besides this, information like mobile outage records, network details, completed orders, and customer information etc have also been compromised, reported ET, citing a person with knowledge of the development.

"This poses an imminent threat to the privacy and security of BSNL customers, which is considered critical infrastructure," the person told ET.

According to the report, the dataset shared by the hacker consists of about 32,000 lines of data. The threat actor 'Perell' however, claimed to possess approximately 2.9 million lines of data, across all databases. This, as per the report, includes information like a BSNL customer's district.

What now?

Indian cybersecurity watchdog Cert-In has reportedly been notified of the hacking attack.

While BSNL is yet to publicly acknowledge the breach, speaking to the publication, Kanishk Gaur, cybersecurity expert and founder of India Future Foundation, a think tank working on internet safety and cybersecurity, called the data breach "deeply concerning".

"The recent data breach at BSNL is deeply concerning," he said, adding, "This incident has far-reaching implications for both BSNL and its users."

"The breach, involving sensitive information, not only compromises the privacy of the users but also places them at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and targeted phishing attacks," he warned.