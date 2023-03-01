BSF: Drone shot down last year in December was also flown in China and Pakistan

India's Border Security Force (BSF) said on Wednesday that a forensic analysis of a drone shot down last year revealed that it was earlier flown in China as well as in 28 other locations in Pakistan, India-based news agency ANI reported.

BSF troops shot down the drone when it entered India from the Pakistan side and intruded into the Indian territory near the Border Outpost Rajatal in Amritsar Sector at about 7.45 pm on December 25, 2022.

BSF troops fired at the drone and it finally fell down. It was sent to BSF headquarters for forensic analysis after the officials recovered it lying in farming fields near the border.

The detailed report came as there is a significant increase in the use of drones in the past three years to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border.

The analysis also showed that the Pakistani quadcopter drone had flown in the Feng Xian district in China on June 11, 2022. It apparently flew at various other locations 28 times within the Khanewal area in Pakistan between September 24, 2022, and December 25, 2022.

