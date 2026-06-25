/BRO Restores Vital Gulabgarh–Machail Road Link with New Bailey Bridge at Chishoti

In a significant achievement showcasing engineering excellence and commitment to nation-building, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored road connectivity between Gulabgarh and Machail with the operationalisation of a 140-foot Triple Double Reinforced Bailey Bridge at Chishoti in Kishtwar district.

The restoration marks the end of a prolonged disruption caused by the devastating cloudburst of August 14, 2025, which washed away the existing bridge at Chishoti and severed the only road link to the remote Machail region.

The newly constructed bridge was virtually inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Lt Gen P.K. Mishra, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and MLA Padder-Nagseni, Sunil Kumar Sharma.

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Constructed in a remarkable 12 days, the bridge was built by 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark. The operation involved extensive site preparation, construction of abutments, transportation of bridging stores, launching of the Bailey Bridge and development of approach roads under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. The effort was further strengthened by the technical expertise and support of Army Engineers.

The rapid completion of the project reflects BRO’s exceptional operational readiness, technical capability and unwavering commitment to maintaining critical infrastructure in some of the country’s most remote and difficult regions.

Commending the personnel involved in the operation, Lt Gen Mishra praised the dedication, resilience and professionalism displayed by BRO’s Project Sampark and Army Engineers. He described the successful restoration of connectivity as a testament to the spirit of service and determination embodied in BRO’s motto, “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” — Everything is Achievable Through Hard Work.

The bridge assumes added significance in the backdrop of the tragic cloudburst of August 2025. During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on August 24, 2025, the Raksha Mantri had announced that the Gulabgarh–Machail road would be taken over by BRO to ensure its long-term development and maintenance. The proposal received operational approval from the Ministry of Defence in March 2026, with formal transfer orders expected shortly.

Pending the transfer, Project Sampark undertook construction of the Bailey Bridge based on the requirement projected by the civil administration to restore immediate connectivity to Machail.

The Gulabgarh–Machail road forms a vital segment of the Kishtwar–Gulabgarh–Kundal–Machail axis, a strategically important route with future connectivity potential through the proposed Umasi La Pass across the Zanskar Range to Nimmu in Ladakh’s Zanskar Valley.

Apart from its strategic importance, the road serves as the primary access route to the revered Machail Mata Temple, one of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in the Jammu region. More than three lakh devotees undertake the pilgrimage annually, making the route critical for both local residents and visiting pilgrims.

The timely completion and opening of the bridge has ensured reliable connectivity ahead of the annual Machail Mata Yatra, scheduled to commence in July. Beyond facilitating pilgrimage movement, the bridge restores vital socio-economic lifelines for residents of the remote Machail region and significantly enhances mobility in the sensitive border district.