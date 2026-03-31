/British crew member working on IPL found dead in Mumbai

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, Ian William Langford, was found dead in his hotel room in south Mumbai, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. Langford was in Mumbai as part of the broadcast operations team working for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He had checked into the Trident Hotel on March 24 for IPL-related duties.

According to officials, concern was raised after Langford did not respond to repeated calls and remained inside his room for an unusual length of time. Hotel staff eventually accessed the room, where he was found lying unconscious on the floor. The in-house medical team was alerted immediately, but he was declared dead before any further assistance could be provided.

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The case has been registered as an Accidental Death Report by the Mumbai Police at the Marine Drive Police Station. Preliminary findings have not indicated any signs of foul play, officials said. Police sources added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will determine the exact cause of death. “At this stage, it appears to be a natural or medical case, but we are awaiting the autopsy report for confirmation,” an officer said.