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British crew member working on IPL found dead in Mumbai

Disha Shah
Authored By Disha Shah
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 16:44 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 16:44 IST
British crew member working on IPL found dead in Mumbai

Ian William Langford Photograph: (WION)

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British broadcast engineer Ian William Langford, 76, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel while working on the IPL 2026. Police currently suspect natural causes pending an autopsy report.

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, Ian William Langford, was found dead in his hotel room in south Mumbai, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. Langford was in Mumbai as part of the broadcast operations team working for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He had checked into the Trident Hotel on March 24 for IPL-related duties.

According to officials, concern was raised after Langford did not respond to repeated calls and remained inside his room for an unusual length of time. Hotel staff eventually accessed the room, where he was found lying unconscious on the floor. The in-house medical team was alerted immediately, but he was declared dead before any further assistance could be provided.

Also read: RR vs CSK in IPL 2026: Samson & Jadeja debut for new teams; No MS Dhoni in Guwahati

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The case has been registered as an Accidental Death Report by the Mumbai Police at the Marine Drive Police Station. Preliminary findings have not indicated any signs of foul play, officials said. Police sources added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will determine the exact cause of death. “At this stage, it appears to be a natural or medical case, but we are awaiting the autopsy report for confirmation,” an officer said.

Also read: Samson flops, Jadeja sparks as RR crush CSK in Guwahati to open IPL 2026 account

Langford was part of the technical crew responsible for ensuring smooth live broadcast of IPL matches, a high-pressure role that operates behind the scenes of one of the world’s most-watched cricket leagues. His colleagues have expressed grief over his sudden passing, remembering him as a highly experienced professional in sports broadcasting. Authorities have informed the British consulate, and further formalities are being carried out as per procedure.

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About the Author

Disha Shah

Disha Shah

Disha Shah

Disha Shah is an award-winning journalist and a Principal Correspondent at WION based in Mumbai, India. She has over 12 years of experience across broadcast and digital media, in r...Read More

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