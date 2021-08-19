BRICS signs deal on cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The pact enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations will receive the data, ISRO said.

"This will contribute in strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

The agreement was signed under India's BRICS Chairship, it was stated. Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) & India's BRICS Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, was present.

"#BRICS reached major landmark today with signing of Agr on BRICS Satellite Constellation by Heads of Space Agencies It will promote cooperation & use space data & applications for development & social objectives outlined in SDGs, providing benefit to citizens #BRICSIndia2021", Bhattacharyya tweeted.

Chairman of ISRO and Secretary in Department of Space, K Sivan, Administrator of China National Space Administration, Zhang Kejian, Chief Executive Officer of South African National Space Agency, Valanathan Munsami, President of Brazilian Space Agency, Carlos Augusto Teixeira de Moura, and Director General of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, signed the agreement.