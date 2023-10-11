Shahid Latif, Pathankot attack mastermind shot dead in Pakistan

Shahid Latif, the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack and one of India's most wanted terrorists, has reportedly been shot down by unknown assailants in Pakistan today (Wednesday, Oct 11th).

Latif, who along with his driver, was headed towards a mosque for Fajr (morning) prayers, was assassinated near Masjid Noor in Sialkot's Daska.

Who is Shahid Latif?

As per an Indian Ministry of Home Affairs notification, Shahid Latif, who is also known by aliases 'Chota Shahid Bhai' and 'Noor Al Din', is categorised as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

It further identifies him as a key member of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation and the Launching Commander of the terrorist organisation's Sialkot sector.

Latif was the "key conspirator and co-coordinator" of the 2016 Pathankot attack and the handler of the four terrorists who sneaked into Pathankot Air Force Station. He was also known to supervise "launching of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists into India and also involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India".

The 2016 Pathankot attack claimed the lives of seven soldiers, while another 22 were wounded.

He was arrested in November 1994 on terrorism charges and after serving a 16-year prison sentence in, in 2010, Latif was deported through the Wagah border. The JeM terrorist was also an accused in the 24th December, 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines aircraft case (Kandhar Case).

