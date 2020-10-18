BrahMos missile test-fired from stealth destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea

India today successfully test fired Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

DRDO in its tweet informed that the test was carried out in the Arabian sea and the missile successfully hit the designated target with pin-point accuracy.

BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy. The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the BrahMos Aerospace and the Indian Navy for the "successful" test-firing of the missile.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy too congratulated the scientists and all personnel involved in the test-firing of the missile which he said will add to the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

In the last few weeks, India has test fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

