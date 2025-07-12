‘Both engines shut down within seconds of takeoff,’ says AAIB report on Air India crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India's Union Ministry of Civil Aviation released the preliminary report on the probe of the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft bearing registration VT-ANB in Ahmedabad, revealing that both the engines of the aircraft shut down within seconds of takeoff. The AAIB report, based on preliminary facts and evidence collected during investigation, says that both engines ceased functioning seconds after takeoff as the fuelling mechanisms switched from RUN to CUTOFF sequentially.

In the cockpit audio, one voice is heard asking, “Why did you cutoff” and gets an answer of “I didn’t” from the other pilot.

Both engines experienced a momentary recovery after an initial loss of thrust but ultimately failed to stabilise.

Besides, permanent power loss was indicated by RAT (Ram Air Turbine) deployment, which was also captured on CCTV, the report states.

The aircraft had reached a maximum speed of 180 knots indicated airspeed (IAS) at 08:08:42 UTC, just before both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF, effectively shutting down both engines in-flight.

The report adds that both engines were cut off within a second of each other, just after takeoff. The fuel switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after the other, with a gap of just one second, causing the engine N1 and N2 speeds to drop as fuel supply was lost and the aircraft began losing altitude before it could even cross the airport’s perimeter wall.

No significant bird activity was noted near the flight path, ruling out bird hit as a possible cause at this stage, the probe report added.

It further reveals that there were no reports of bird activity or weather concerns as skies were clear with good visibility and light winds.

The aircraft was airborne for a total of 32 seconds before crashing into a hostel.

The thrust levers were at ‘idle’ which suggests malfunction or disconnect when black box data indicates takeoff thrust was engaged.

The flap setting (5°) and gear (DOWN) were appropriate for the takeoff configuration.