Bomb scare at Kolkata's Indian Museum, authorities scramble for quick action

KolkataEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Indian Museum, Kolkata | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)

The visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours.

Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111' about a bomb threat at the Indian Museum in the city.

Bomb squad reached the location, news agency ANI reported. 

More information will be added soon. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

