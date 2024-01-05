Bomb scare at Kolkata's Indian Museum, authorities scramble for quick action
Indian Museum, Kolkata | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)
Story highlights
The visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours.
The visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours.
Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111' about a bomb threat at the Indian Museum in the city.
Bomb squad reached the location, news agency ANI reported.
The visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours.
trending now
More information will be added soon.