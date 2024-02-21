BJP's Suvendu Adhikari dares West Bengal police over alleged 'Khalistani' jibe against its officer

Trinamool Congress (TMC)-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has dared the West Bengal police to prove their charge that a 'Khalistani' slur was hurled against one of its Sikh police officers. Adhikari said if the Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal) cannot come up with proof within 24 hours, there will be consequences.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted the challenge, adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "only line of defence" was crumbling and they "should now retreat to their barracks". #Sandeshkhali : BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24hrs or face consequences.@WBPolice, Mamata Banerjee’s only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks… pic.twitter.com/zGckRdgYWL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2024 × Recently, a video went viral on social media that showed a Sikh IPS officer losing his cool when someone allegedly called him a Khalistani as he stopped BJP MLAs from entering the sensitive areas of Sandeshkhali in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Jaspreet Singh, the Sikh officer, was heard telling a group of BJP legislators including Adhikari.

“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?” Singh added.

On Tuesday (Feb 20), Adhikari, alongside his aides could be seen sitting on the road in protest against the Mamta administration which stopped him from entering the town.

Adhikari's Sandeshkhali visit

Notably, Adhikari's visit was confirmed after the Calcutta High Court on Monday (Feb 19) gave him the pass whilst ordering him to not make any "provocative speeches" or indulge in "any unlawful activities".

"I have a court order. Even then, you are stopping me. This is unfortunate. I will wait for an hour. Then I will return to Kolkata and draw the high court's attention to this. The Mamata Banerjee government and its police are not abiding by the Calcutta High Court's order," he said.

In recent days, the BJP has intensified its attacks on TMC after allegations of systemic gang rape' and sexual exploitation of women by the ruling party's leaders.

Absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, is believed to be the leader of the gang that exploited women in the town and kept them quiet by using his muscle power.

Earlier this week, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met few of the victims who have accused TMC leaders of sexual assault. After the conversations, Sharma said the state of West Bengal should be under the president's rule.

The NCW chief's visit and comments triggered Mamata who accused Sharma of parroting BJP's agenda.