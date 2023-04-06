PM Modi accuses opposition of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 6) lashed out at the Opposition as he addressed the party workers on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 44th Foundation Day.

PM Modi said that the BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along as he slammed people with a "baadshahi" mindset for insulting the poor and backwards.

The Indian prime minister said that the BJP was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges and also stressed that his party is focusing on the idea of "Nation First".

PM Modi even warned his own party workers and said that complacency must not prevail. He stressed that it is already said that no one can defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said, "Despite being the world's biggest political party, we don't have to be complacent. People have already said that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. This is true but as BJP workers we have to win the heart of every country's citizen."

Modi accused the Indian National Congress and other political parties of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism.

He said that the BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along. He also said they have been battling an existential crisis and resorting to levelling allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party, with any direct reference to various allegations levelled by these parties against his government.

PM Modi said that the opposition is full of hate and frustration, and also added: "Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (your grave will be dug)".

PM Modi said that the support of the poor, tribals, backward, Dalits and women among others would continue to protect 'lotus' and help it bloom. Lotus is BJP's election symbol.

(With inputs from agencies)

