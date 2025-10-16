/BJP’s strategic move in Kashmir: Fielding Shia leader Aga Syed Mohsin in Budgam to bolster regional presence

In a calculated effort to expand its footprint in the Kashmir Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Aga Syed Mohsin, a prominent local Shia leader, as its candidate from the Shia-dominated Budgam constituency. This move is widely perceived as part of the party’s broader strategy to penetrate a region where it has historically struggled to gain electoral traction and to open its account in Kashmir’s political landscape.

Aga Syed Mohsin, known for his strong grassroots presence and deep connection with voters in Budgam, brings a significant local appeal to the BJP’s campaign. Political analysts view his candidacy as a deliberate attempt by the party to appeal to the Shia community, a key demographic in the constituency, and to challenge the traditional dominance of regional heavyweights like the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The BJP’s decision to field Mohsin comes at a time when internal fissures within the NC could tilt the scales in its favor. The sitting NC MP, Aga Syed Ruhulla, has publicly expressed differences with his party and refused to campaign for its candidates, creating an opportunity for the BJP to capitalize on the resulting voter discontent. Both the NC and PDP heavily rely on Shia votes in Budgam, and Ruhulla’s disengagement could weaken their hold, providing the BJP with a rare chance to make inroads.

“Fielding Aga Syed Mohsin is a strategic masterstroke by the BJP,” said a political analyst. “His local influence, coupled with the Shia community’s significant presence in Budgam, could help the party establish a foothold in a region that has long been a stronghold of regional parties.” he added.

The BJP’s outreach in Budgam is part of a larger effort to reshape its image in the Kashmir Valley, where it has faced challenges in building trust among voters. By backing a respected Shia leader like Mohsin, the party aims to project itself as inclusive and sensitive to the region’s diverse socio-cultural fabric.

As the election approaches, all eyes are on Budgam to see if the BJP’s gamble pays off. A victory for Mohsin could mark a historic milestone for the party, potentially altering the political equation in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the NC and PDP are expected to intensify their efforts to retain their traditional voter base, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in the constituency.