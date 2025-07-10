/BJP MP gives Mukesh Ambani dare to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray over Hindi-Marathi row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday attacked Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray over the Hindi-Marathi row, claiming they thrash only poor people for not speaking Maharashtra's native language. He dared the cousins, who recently displayed bonhomie after over two decades of estrangement, to attack prominent people who speak "very little" Marathi, including billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Nishikant Dubey's sharp remark came amid a row kicked up by several videos of the assault of people who couldn't speak in Marathi. At a joint rally last week, Raj Thackeray advised his party's workers to hit below the eardrums those who "do drama" over the language.

Dubey, a Lok Sabha MP, said the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS must thrash prominent people who don't speak the language.

"You beat up the poor. But Mukesh Ambani lives there, and he speaks very little Marathi. If you have guts, go to him. Mahim has a large Muslim population. If you have guts, go there. SBI chairman doesn't speak Marathi, try hitting him," he said.

Ambani, one of the richest people in the world, lives in India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Dubey took exception to Raj Thackeray's remark, claiming Maharashtra got its wealth because of the contribution of other states.

"What are you doing? Whose bread are you eating? You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? We have all the mines in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. What mines do you have? All semiconductor refineries are in Gujarat," he said.

Dubey had also dared them to visit Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. "Tumko patal patak ke maarenge (They will thrash you very badly)," he added.