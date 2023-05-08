BJP Chief Nadda attends special screening of 'The Kerala Story', says 'film exposes new type of terrorism'
Story highlights
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday attended a special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Bengaluru at the Garuda Mall where is also campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.
After attending a special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in India’s southern state Karnataka, the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda hailed the film saying that it exposes a new, poisonous form of terrorism in which ammunition is not used.
"There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. We have heard of terrorism that involves guns, weapons, and ammunition. But this is a dangerous kind of terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion," he said.
"The movie shows how youths are being influenced and made to follow wrong paths," the BJP chief added.
"There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion...": BJP chief JP Nadda speaks about the film 'The Kerala Story' after watching the movie
In a video shared by BJP's official handle, Nadda said, "This may be a film, but it speaks a lot about terrorism. It shows how our youth, in a pre-planned way, is tempted to join terror, pushed down that path to a point of no return."
ये फिल्म (The Kerala Story) देख कर हमारी जनता समझ पाएगी कि किस तरीके की साजिश हमारे समाज को खोखला करने के लिए, समाज को कमजोर करने के लिए रची जा रही है और हमें इस से आगाह होना चाहिए।
- श्री @JPNadda
पूरा देखेंः https://t.co/d7Zh1A6tfY pic.twitter.com/hQ86fnzc6m
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is the latest in line to back Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story', amid the ongoing controversy over the film.
Prime Minister Modi backs ‘The Kerala Story’
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka, backed 'The Kerala Story' saying that the film is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism.
While reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story', PM Modi accused the Congress party of opposing the film and standing with terror tendencies.
"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists," PM Modi said.
'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM
"Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he added
"The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and Congress never protected this country from terrorism. I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka?," he said while addressing the rally in Ballari ahead of upcoming elections in southern Karnataka state on May 10.
The plot of the movie, which the makers claim is based on true events, revolves around the story of women from non-Muslim communities who went missing from Kerala and were recruited into ISIS after they were converted.
(With inputs from agencies)
