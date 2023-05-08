BJP Chief Nadda attends special screening of 'The Kerala Story', says 'film exposes new type of terrorism'

After attending a special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in India’s southern state Karnataka, the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda hailed the film saying that it exposes a new, poisonous form of terrorism in which ammunition is not used.

"There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. We have heard of terrorism that involves guns, weapons, and ammunition. But this is a dangerous kind of terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion," he said.

"The movie shows how youths are being influenced and made to follow wrong paths," the BJP chief added.

"There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion...": BJP chief JP Nadda speaks about the film 'The Kerala Story' after watching the movie

In a video shared by BJP's official handle, Nadda said, "This may be a film, but it speaks a lot about terrorism. It shows how our youth, in a pre-planned way, is tempted to join terror, pushed down that path to a point of no return."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is the latest in line to back Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story', amid the ongoing controversy over the film.

Prime Minister Modi backs ‘The Kerala Story’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka, backed 'The Kerala Story' saying that the film is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism.