Bird Flu: Indian states on alert, take precautionary measures

Bird Flu has got authorities in various Indian states on alert. The country, still battling with coronavirus pandemic clearly does not want another health crisis. Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has said on Wednesday that avian influenza had been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala at 12 epicentres

Uttar Pradesh

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold.

The deaths were reported on Wednesday evening from the Dala area of the district and samples taken from two of the birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing, Chief Veterinary Officer, Sonbhadra, A K Srivastava said on Thursday.

Expert teams have been formed to inspect poultry farms and wetlands in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Thursday, cautioning people not to fall for social media rumours regarding bird flu. The district magistrate had on Wednesday also held a meeting with senior administration, veterinary, forest and health officials to review the avian influenza situation.

Suhas said he has directed departments concerned to gear up to deal with any situation and follow the guidelines and alerts being issued by the Centre and the state government.

"There is no case (of bird flu) here yet and these measures are being put in place as a precaution," he told reporters.

Karnataka

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnataka`s Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and there is no need to panic.

"Six crows died in Dakshina Kannada district, samples sent for testing. Precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to prevent bird flu," Sudhakar said.

The minister asserted: "We should not spread unnecessary panic as lakhs of students are attending schools. The government has taken all safety measures."

Madhya Pradesh

In view of the bird flu outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned chicken trade with southern states for next 10 days.

"We are keeping an eye on bird flu and have issued the guideline for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to Madhya Pradesh for the next 10 days. We are taking precautions," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media

Maharashtra

After many states reported cases of bird flu, the Maharashtra government has issued a red alert in the state and asked the district officials to keep a strict vigil, said state`s Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Thursday.Speaking to ANI, Kedar informed that till today no case of bird flu has been reported in Maharashtra."

Gujarat

Four crows were found dead in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Thursday, amid an alert sounded in the state in view of the bird flu cases emerging in some other parts of the country, officials said.

The crows were found dead in the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Modhera village of Mehsana.

The carcasses have been sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory to check if they died due to bird flu or some other reason, Mehsana's animal husbandry officer Dr Bharat Desai told PTI.



Kerala

A three-member central team arrived in Kerala on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, official sources said.

The team comprising Union Health Ministry's public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute of Virology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospital physician Dr Anith Jindal held discussions with district authorities at the collectoratehere, they said.

The state governments in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have said that no case of bird flu has been detected in their respective state so far. However, the governments are taking all precautionary measures to deal with any possible outbreak.