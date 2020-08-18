Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for coronavirus

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

"I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," the 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran said in a tweet.

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend."

After Mazumdar-Shaw posted the tweet, several people took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan also wished speedy recovery to Mazumdar-Shaw.

Biocon is one of the companies looking to create a vaccine to fight COVID-19. In July, regulator the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed it to market a repurposed injection, Itolizumab, which was originally launched in 2013 for treating chronic plaque psoriasis. The drug, better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13.

