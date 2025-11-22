/Bihar woman alleges sexual exploitation by man she met on social media for 5 years on pretext of marriage

A woman Indian state of Bihar accused a man of exploiting her sexually for five years on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that the man abused her, assaulted her and stole her gold jewellery worth nearly ₹1.75 lakh. After she filed a police complaint, the investigation drew fresh attention to rising cases of exploitation through social media contacts.

The woman, Sonam Kumari, met the accused, Raju Sahni alias Radhe, on Facebook around four to five years ago.

Initially, the conversation was normal. Gradually, it developed into a romantic relationship. She alleged that the man pressured her to move in with him and live like "husband and wife” at a rented room on Balughat Road No. 1.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to her written application, the accused repeatedly forced sexual relations during this period and took her to hotels and other locations for the same. She claimed he used to avoid the topic of marriage every time she brought it up.