Bihar to impose 15-day lockdown to curb surge in COVID-19 cases

The Indian state of Bihar will re-impose a 15-day lockdown to fight coronavirus and curb the surge in cases, as per state's deputy chief minister said Tuesday.

"Bihar government has decided on a 15-day lockdown from July 16 to July 31. All city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown. The guidelines are being finalised," Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

Bihar has a population of around 125 million and reported almost 19,000 cases including 134 deaths, as per local health authorities. On Tuesday, the state witnessed a record jump of new cases in one day after reporting 1,432 cases in the last 24 hours.

"There is no medicine or vaccine for corona. We have to ensure that we cover our faces with masks, handkerchiefs or towels," the deputy chief minister said.

India's number of case in deadly coronavirus infections crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 9, 06,752 including 3, 11,565 active cases, 5, 71,460 cured and 23,727 deaths, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%, while the recoveries deaths ratio is 96.01%:3.99%, stated the Government of India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India tested 1, 20, 92,503 samples tested for COVID-19 till July 13, of these 2, 86,247 samples were tested yesterday.

The World Health Organisation has said the pandemic is getting worse and worse with time as too many countries are going in the wrong direction. Tedros called for countries to come up with comprehensive strategies, and noted that roughly half of all new cases are in the Americas.

The number of deadly coronavirus cases around the world increased by a million in just five days.

As many as 13,236,252 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,691,451 have recovered, 575,540 have died, according to Worldometer.