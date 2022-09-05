Bihar: Overloaded boat carrying 55 people sinks in Ganges river

Authorities in India's western state of Bihar reported that an overloaded boat carrying 55 people sank near the Shahpur police station area.

The accident happened evening as the labourers, who hail from the Daudpur area of Patna, were ferrying back after work.

The boat got out of control and drowned due to the sudden flow of water in the middle of the river near Sherpur Ghat in the Ganga river.

Bihar | A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur PS area in Danapur



Around 50-54 persons were on the boat. 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons: SDM Danapur (04.09) pic.twitter.com/Q9sbiCup9l — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022 ×

Highlighting that the boat's capacity was to carry 30 people, Bihar state’s disaster management minister PN Rai said that currently, 10 people are missing.

After the news of the sinking of the boat spread, people gathered around the river in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday.

While a search operation has been launched to find the missing persons, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: