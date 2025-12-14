/Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed as BJP's national executive president. Who is he?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as its new national executive president, with the appointment coming into force immediately. The decision was formally announced on Sunday (December 14). According to an official communication released by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party’s Parliamentary Board approved Nabin’s elevation to the national post.

The order confirmed that Nitin Nabin, who currently serves as a minister in the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will take over the organisational responsibility at the national level. He presently handles the Road Construction Department in the state cabinet. The leadership change comes amid a broader restructuring within the BJP’s top ranks. Current national president JP Nadda, who assumed office in January 2020, has already completed his initial term. His tenure was extended multiple times to guide the party through major electoral events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

A prominent BJP figure from Bihar, Nitin Nabin hails from Patna and comes from a politically influential family. He is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior BJP leader and former legislator. Following his father’s passing, Nitin Nabin stepped into active politics.