Bihar: Five foreigners test positive for COVID-19 at Gaya, four samples sent for genome sequencing

A senior medical officer of Gaya, Bihar confirmed on Monday that samples of four foreigners who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Gaya were sent for genome sequencing on Sunday. As stated by the official, a second person, a 60-year-old British woman, also tested positive last week before the central government formally requested that states amplify their analysis of positive Covid-19 cases in order to find new coronavirus variants amid a wave that was spiralling out of control in China. As per Gaya civil surgeon Dr. Ranjan Kumar Singh, she has returned to her native country.

Four foreigners tested positive on Sunday, three of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar.

The five were asymptomatic when they undertook random testing at the Gaya international airport last week, according to Dr. Singh.

“We have isolated two foreigners (from Thailand) at their hotel rooms at Bodh Gaya,” the medical officer said. The administration has not been able to track down the third person from Thailand since the person’s mobile phone number was switched off.

Prior to receiving the test results, the resident of Myanmar departed Gaya for Srinagar through Delhi. As soon as the results of the confirmatory test were received, according to Dr. Singh, the airport personnel was made aware of his Covid-19 status.

Following a positive test from a Thai national on December 23, the district administration said that tests were also conducted on around 27 additional travellers in the same travel group. As a result of the contact tracing inquiry, two additional people had positive tests.

Prior to the Dalai Lama's discourse which is expected to draw approximately 100,000 followers and is set to take place from December 29 to 31, incidences of Covid-19 have been discovered. Around 20,000 worshippers from 50 nations have registered online for the event, according to those with knowledge of the situation.

The Gaya district magistrate Thiyagarajan SM has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid protocols, particularly by keeping a distance from others. Additionally, he has requested that only those who test negative be permitted to meet the Dalai Lama.

