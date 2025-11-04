/Bihar Elections 2025: Who will win from Karakat assembly constituency? Know key candidates, history, past winners

Voting for the Karakat assembly constituency is scheduled to take place in Phase 2 on November 11, 2025, and the counting of the vote will be conducted on November 14, 2025. The Karakat seat will witness a tough contest between the BJP, JDU, LJP, and the RJD-Congress alliance. Ever since the Karakat assembly came into existence, a total of 14 assembly elections have been held so far, where Arun Singh Kushwaha of the Male (Liberation) party has won four times. The Samyukta Socialist Party, Congress, Janata Party, and Janata Dal have won twice each, while the JDU and RJD have won once each.

Key candidates of the Karakat constituency

All the key candidates from this constituency includes, Bandana Raj (BSP); Arun Singh (Vil-Ajnap Tola), CPIML(L); Amit Kumar Mishra (IND); Amit Upadhyay (IND); Arun Singh (Vil-Kurur) (IND); Ayodhya Ram (IND); Banshidhar Singh (IND); Jyoti Singh (IND); Mantu Chaudhary (IND); Mahabali Singh (JD(U)); Nirmal Sharma (JRJPA); Yogendra Singh (JSRAJPA); and Mohammad Irshad Khan (LJD).

Established in 1967, the Karakat assembly constituency is a block located in the Bikramganj subdivision of the Rohtas district in Bihar, distinguished by both its geographical location and historical heritage. It is a general category seat and one of the six assembly segments of the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Arun Singh Kushwaha secured a victory in the 2020 assembly elections after a decade, when his party allied with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). He defeated the BJP's Rajeshwar Raj by 18,189 votes. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Male candidate's lead was only 6,599 votes, giving the BJP hope that it can achieve its first victory in Karakat if it keeps its NDA allies united.