/Bihar Elections 2025: BJP announces first list of candidates for 71 assembly constituencies

On Tuesday (October 14), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the prominent figures in this list are outgoing deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who will be contesting from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is set to vote in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14. Of the 101 seats the BJP will contest, candidates have been announced for 71 constituencies in the initial list.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP and Janata Dal-United (JD(U)), finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the elections on Sunday. Both BJP and JD(U) will field candidates for 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest 29 seats. Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) will compete for six seats each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This final seat distribution saw a reduction in seats for Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which had previously contested 115 seats in 2020. The BJP also cut down its seat count from 110 to 101 compared to the last election. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to social media to announce the conclusion of the seat-sharing talks, calling the process cordial and expressing confidence that the NDA would once again form the government in Bihar.

The talks had been marked by tension over seat demands from Chirag Paswan's LJP and Manjhi’s HAM(S). Manjhi had been pushing for his party to be allotted at least 15 seats, arguing that winning eight would secure his party’s recognition from the Election Commission. Paswan’s LJP (RV) had also sought to contest around 45-54 seats, though the BJP was only willing to offer 20-25 seats. As of now, the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, has yet to disclose its seat-sharing strategy.

2020 election seat allocation

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the BJP had contested 110 seats, while JD(U) fought on 115. The HAM(S) contested 7