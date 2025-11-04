/Bihar Election 2025: Who will win high-stakes battle for Parsa seat? Know key candidates, poll date, past winners

The Parsa assembly seat is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, which is a part of the Saran district in Bihar. Previously, this seat was a part of the Chapra Lok Sabha constituency. Parsa constituency is a general seat, and not reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the Scheduled Caste (SC).

From this seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Chhote Lal Ray won in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections after defeating Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Chandrika Rai, with a margin of 16,945 votes.

Poll date of the Parsa Assembly

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Voting for the Parsa constituency is scheduled to be held in the first phase on November 6, and results for the two phases will be announced on November 14, along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Based on data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,66,693 voters, which includes 1,40,227 males, 1,26,464 females and two-thirds of the gender in Parsa during the 2020 Bihar elections. In the 2015 Bihar polls, the total number of voters was 2,49,874, which included 1,34,301 males, 1,15,572 females and one-third gender.

Parsa Assembly Election 2025 key candidates

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Karishma, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Mosaheb Mahto and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Chhote Lal Rai are the key candidates in the Parsa constituency of Bihar. Meanwhile, the RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar. Whereas, the JD-U is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Past winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD’s Chhote Lal Ray secured victory with 68,316 votes (44.36 per cent), defeating JD(U)’s Chandrika Rai, who polled 51,023 votes (33.13 per cent). LJP’s Rakesh Kumar Singh came third with 12,186 votes (7.91 per cent).

In the 2015 polls, RJD’s Chandrika Rai won the seat with 77,211 votes (55.91 per cent), defeating LJP’s Chhote Lal Ray, who garnered 34,876 votes (25.26 per cent). NOTA stood third with 6,030 votes (4.37 per cent).