The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is being held today, November 6. If you are a voter in Bihar heading out to cast your ballot, you must check the polling time for your constituency because voting hours differ from seat to seat.

Polling for the first phase is taking place across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar, where the fate of 1,314 candidates will be sealed in EVMs today.

However, not all these constituencies have the same voting hours. Therefore, voters are advised to verify the polling schedule in their respective areas to avoid missing out on voting.

There are three different time slots for voting in this phase. Here’s the complete breakdown:

- 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Polling in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, and 56 centres of Suryagarha will conclude early at 4 PM. These include Suryagarha centre numbers 168 to 169, 228 to 234, 240 to 249, 260 to 273, 362 to 372, 380, 385, 407 to 408, 416 to 417, 422, 425 to 436. Voting at all remaining Suryagarha centres will continue till 6 PM.

- 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

A total of 13 constituencies will have polling from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Voters arriving after 5 PM will not be allowed to cast their vote. These constituencies are: Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, Samastipur, Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarai Ranjan, Mohiuddin Nagar, Bibhutipur, Rosra, Hasanpur, Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur.

- 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Voting in the remaining 105 constituencies will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

These include major seats like Tej Pratap Yadav’s Mahua, Maithili Thakur’s Alinagar, and Khesari Lal Yadav’s Chhapra, along with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s constituency.

Below is the complete list of constituencies where polling will continue until 6:00 PM: