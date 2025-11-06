Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Bihar Elections 2025: 3 different voting timings for phase-1! Check schedule for your constituency

Bihar Elections 2025: 3 different voting timings for phase-1! Check schedule for your constituency

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 05:41 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 05:42 IST
Bihar Elections 2025: 3 different voting timings for phase-1! Check schedule for your constituency

Bihar election 2025: 3 different voting timings for phase-1! Check schedule for your constituency Photograph: (Facebook)

Story highlights

Polling for the first phase is taking place across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar, where the fate of 1,314 candidates will be sealed in EVMs today.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is being held today, November 6. If you are a voter in Bihar heading out to cast your ballot, you must check the polling time for your constituency because voting hours differ from seat to seat.

Polling for the first phase is taking place across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar, where the fate of 1,314 candidates will be sealed in EVMs today.

However, not all these constituencies have the same voting hours. Therefore, voters are advised to verify the polling schedule in their respective areas to avoid missing out on voting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There are three different time slots for voting in this phase. Here’s the complete breakdown:

- 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Polling in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, and 56 centres of Suryagarha will conclude early at 4 PM. These include Suryagarha centre numbers 168 to 169, 228 to 234, 240 to 249, 260 to 273, 362 to 372, 380, 385, 407 to 408, 416 to 417, 422, 425 to 436. Voting at all remaining Suryagarha centres will continue till 6 PM.

Trending Stories

- 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

A total of 13 constituencies will have polling from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Voters arriving after 5 PM will not be allowed to cast their vote. These constituencies are: Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, Samastipur, Ujiarpur, Morwa, Sarai Ranjan, Mohiuddin Nagar, Bibhutipur, Rosra, Hasanpur, Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur.

- 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Voting in the remaining 105 constituencies will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
These include major seats like Tej Pratap Yadav’s Mahua, Maithili Thakur’s Alinagar, and Khesari Lal Yadav’s Chhapra, along with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s constituency.

Below is the complete list of constituencies where polling will continue until 6:00 PM:

No.Constituency No.Constituency Name
170Alamnagar
271Bihariganj
372Singheshwar (SC)
473Madhepura
574Sonbarsha (SC)
675Saharsa
778Kusheshwarsthan (SC)
879Gaura Bauram
980Benipur
1081Alinagar
1182Darbhanga Rural
1283Darbhanga
1384Hayaghat
1485Bahadurpur
1586Keoti
1687Jale
1788Gaighat
1889Aurai
1990Minapur
2091Bochahan (SC)
2192Sakra (SC)
2293Kudhni
2394Muzaffarpur
2495Kanti
2596Baruraj
2697Paroo
2798Sahebganj
2899Baikunthpur
29100Barauli
30101Gopalganj
31102Kuchaykot
32103Bhore (SC)
33104Hathua
34105Siwan
35106Ziradei
36107Darauli (SC)
37108Raghunathpur
38109Daraunda
39110Barharia
40111Goriakothi
41112Maharajganj
42113Ekma
43114Manjhi
44115Baniapur
45116Taraiya
46117Madhura
47118Chhapra
48119Garhka (SC)
49120Amonur
50121Parsa
51122Sonepur
52123Hajipur
53124Lalganj
54125Vaishali
55126Mahua
56127Rajapakar (SC)
57128Raghopur
58129Mahnar
59130Patepur (SC)
60141Cheria Bariarpur
61142Bachhwara
62143Teghra
63144Matihani
64145Sahbpur Kamal
65146Begusarai
66147Bakhri (SC)
67148Alauli (SC)
68149Khagaria
69150Beldaur
70151Parbatta
71168Lakhisarai
72169Sheikhpura
73170Barbigha
74171Asthawan
75172Bihar Sharif
76173Rajgir (SC)
77174Islampur
78175Hilsa
79176Nalanda
80177Harnaut
81178Mokama
82179Barh
83180Bakhtiyarpur
84181Digha
85182Bankipur
86183Kumhrar
87184Patna Sahib
88185Fatuha
89186Danapur
90187Maner
91188Phulwari (SC)
92189Masaurhi (SC)
93190Paliganj
94191Bikram
95192Sandesh
96193Barhara
97194Ara
98195Agiaon (SC)
99196Tarari
100197Jagdishpur
101198Shahpur
102199Brahmpur
103200Buxar
104201Dumraon
105202Rajpur (SC)

About the Author

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra is a Sub-Editor at WION. He has worked with leading outlets, covering business, global affairs, technology, space exploration and culture. With a diverse background sp...Read More

Trending Topics