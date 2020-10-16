Bihar election 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly election in the eastern Indian state.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference on Friday where he said Modi will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 for the first phase of the election.

Also read | 47 open grounds, 19 halls to be used for public rallies during Bihar polls; only 100 people to be allowed

He will then hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna on October 28, Fadnavis, who is also BJP's election in-charge of Bihar said.

Also read | India gears up for first election amid pandemic as dates for Bihar Assembly polls announced

His third set of rallies will be in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1. He will also hold public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj,

Fadnavis also said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will also be present at Modi's rallies.

Keeping in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the senior BJP leader said sanitisers will be provided at the rallies and people participating in the gatherings will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The Assembly election of the crucial state of Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results would be announced on November 10.