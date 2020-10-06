No back door alliance with LJP, Nitish Kumar our 'undisputed leader': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday clarified that it is not forming any back door alliance with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for Assembly election in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

BJP's Bihar unit said it was fighting the upcoming state election under the leadership of Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar and described him as the "undisputed leader of the National Democratic Alliance".

"Our party is contesting the elections under Nitish`s leadership. Whosoever goes against him or challenges him will not be a part of the NDA," said Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP Bihar's chief, as quoted by news agency IANS.

On October 4, LJP leader Chirag Paswan announced LJP's exit from BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar over differences with Kumar but said it would continue to be a part of BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Paswan also said that the move would not hamper its relations with BJP, hinting of a possible post-poll alliance in Bihar with BJP if BJP and JDU were unable to notch the required number of seats.

The assembly election in the state will be held in three phases starting from October 28 and the results would be declared on November 10.