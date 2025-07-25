/Bihar assembly elections: What are Tej Pratap Yadav's electoral plans?

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled by his father Lalu Yadav from RJD and the family over his relationship with Anushka Yadav, said on Friday that he had started preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He reportedly unfollowed his sisters, Misa Bharati, Raj Laxmi Yadav, and Hema Yadav, signaling a raging family feud. "We have started preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, and only time will tell whose government will be formed in Bihar," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav, however, continues to follow Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD founder, and Rabri Devi, his mother, on X.

In May, Lalu Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from RJD for six years over “irresponsible behaviour”. He also snapped his and his family's ties with Yadav. "The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not per our family values and traditions. Hence, I removed him from the party and the family," he wrote on X in May, adding that he would not play any role in the party or the family.

On Thursday, Tej Pratap Yadav told India Today that he would contest the polls from the Mahua assembly constituency independently, even if the RJD ignores him for the election ticket.

"The people of Mahua only want me to contest from here. They are saying that if anyone else from the RJD is fielded here, they will not vote for him. If the party (RJD) gives me a ticket, I will contest for the RJD. If it doesn't, I will contest as an Independent candidate, but will fight from Mahua only. It is my land of action," he said.